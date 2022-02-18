2,928 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $230,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $69,274,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.06.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $430.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,059. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

