2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Buys $304,686.20 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $10.17 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $766.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.