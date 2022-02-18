3,056 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Ryder System stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.