$32.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $32.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.59 billion and the highest is $32.57 billion. Kroger reported sales of $30.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $137.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.59. 4,501,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,352,836. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $76,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

