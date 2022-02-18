$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to announce sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHTX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

