3,611 Shares in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $261,559.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

PRTA stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

