$4.09 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce sales of $4.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the lowest is $3.88 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $28.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 211,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

