41,780 Shares in Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,076,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,443,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.41. Stryve Foods Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe A. Oblas acquired 10,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryve Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

