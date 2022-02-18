$48.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.50 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 98,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $313.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

