$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will report sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the lowest is $6.00 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 billion to $26.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.83 billion to $31.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,297. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 525,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,343,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

