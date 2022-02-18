6,383 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 158,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.