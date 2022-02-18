$67.98 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $67.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

III traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 9,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $365.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

