6,815 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

