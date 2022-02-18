70,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 681,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 150,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

GTPA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

