83,001 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

