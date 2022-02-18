8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches Market Cap of $638,433.18

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $638,433.18 and $71,350.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003853 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.