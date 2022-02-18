Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend payment by 60.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. 461,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,873. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

