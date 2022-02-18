Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $86,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

