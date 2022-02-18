Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE ASGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.