Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE ASGI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Get Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.