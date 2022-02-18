ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.76 million-$420.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $476.71 million.ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

ACCO stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $851.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.06.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

