AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ACRX opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 162,855 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

