ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of ACVA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. 16,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,834. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,172 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $97,968,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,962,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,044,000 after acquiring an additional 623,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.