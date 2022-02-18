Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
AE opened at $31.67 on Monday. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $137.92 million, a PE ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.99.
