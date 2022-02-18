Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATRX opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. Adhera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.09.

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development and commercialization of drug therapeutics for chronic and acute diseases in the United States. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

