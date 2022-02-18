Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,934. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

