Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

