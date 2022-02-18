Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,200 Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.17 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HALL shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

