Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 66.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after purchasing an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,615,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,544,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,401 shares of company stock worth $214,121. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

SBH stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

