Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,567 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Katapult were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $17.77.

In related news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo acquired 691,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,105.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fangqui Sun sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,708,500 shares of company stock worth $6,353,955.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

