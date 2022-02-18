Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.58 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock worth $133,171,020 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

