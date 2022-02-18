Airbnb, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $183.60 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.58 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

