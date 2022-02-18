Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

ABNB opened at $183.60 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -0.50.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

