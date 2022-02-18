Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIMO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Airspan Networks stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,940. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIMO. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,309,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,670,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

