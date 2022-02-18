Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $120.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.