Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $130.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

AKAM opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

