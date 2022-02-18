Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 968.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DETNF opened at $29.88 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

