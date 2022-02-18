Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0495 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $199.69 million and $49.74 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00271873 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00093021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004488 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,879,335 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

