Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) PT Lowered to C$0.30

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
ALEAF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.