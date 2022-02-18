Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) PT Lowered to C$0.30

Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ALEAF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Aleafia Health has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Aleafia Health Company Profile

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

