Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Allegion also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.39. 8,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,965. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Allegion by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

