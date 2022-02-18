Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($289.77) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €246.77 ($280.42).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €222.50 ($252.84) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €217.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €205.37.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

