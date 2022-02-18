Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 945,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 4,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,301. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

