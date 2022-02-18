Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $14,030.03 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $14,030.03 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,203.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.91 or 0.00778312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.99 or 0.00218861 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.