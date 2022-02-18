Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $144-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.76 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

