Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Altice USA stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,563,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,146. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 147.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

