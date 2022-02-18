Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.89.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ALS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.71. 107,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$13.48 and a one year high of C$21.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$852.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

