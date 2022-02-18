Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 266,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 359,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

