American Beacon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 7.5% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,849,000 after purchasing an additional 95,360 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.21. 599,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,927,880. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $269.39. The company has a market capitalization of $320.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

