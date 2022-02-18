American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.34. 7,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

