American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.
American International Group stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. American International Group has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
