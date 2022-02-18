American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 20th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 110.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.0%.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.73. American Software has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Software from $31.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

